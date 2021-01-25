NC Republican lawmakers looking for clarity on vaccine distributions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Republican lawmakers and leaders in healthcare in North Carolina are asking for clarity from Gov. Roy Cooper on how vaccines are distributed throughout the state.

“Since the vaccine distribution to states and the first immunizations began, many of our constituents –including local health officials – have contacted us asking how and when they and their loved ones can receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said the eight-member of the North Carolina Republican Congressional Delegation in a letter to Gov. Cooper.

Monday, health officials in several local counties announced they had either run out or had limited supplies of the vaccine.

“We’re making an appeal to the state for a few hundred more doses in the hopes that we can keep all the appointments on the books that we have currently,” said Adam Gaub with Gaston County.

North Carolina has received around 120,000 doses a week for the last three weeks.

But local hospitals and health departments “have seen vastly different allocation amounts from week to week,” said the North Carolina Healthcare Association in a letter to the Governor.

Gov. Cooper’s office told Fox 46 that running out of shots is part of the plan, otherwise the state risks getting fewer shots the next week from the federal government.

“That is our goal: to run out of vaccines every week before the next shipment comes. And that is how we have directed our local health departments and hospitals. So yes, we are running out of vaccines in places,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Many Cohen during her weekly briefing last week.

The NCDHHS tells Fox 46 they plan to share more detailed guidance on the process for allocations for the coming weeks “to ensure more transparency and certainty now that the state has largely exhausted the backlog of vaccine supply.”