NC representative Madison Cawthorn urges against violence on Inauguration Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) called for unity on the US House floor Wednesday urging lawmakers not to impeach President Trump.

“I’m willing to take the first step across the aisle to say vote against impeachment, vote in favor of a unified nation, and I will forsake partisanship and work with you, no matter who you are or what party you come from,” Cawthorn said during Wednesday’s impeachment House vote.

It’s softer more conciliatory side than we’ve seen from the fiery Cawthorn from the campaign trail. He was also on stage firing up the crowd at the pro-Trump rally Jan. 6 before the mob attacked the US Capitol.

Critics say he bears some responsibility for his fiery rhetoric, but he disagrees.

“I don’t believe that I bear any responsibility on Jan. 6 because I was literally down there giving these people a voice. I believe my exact quotes were ‘I’m about to go fight on your behalf on the House floor, please chant so loudly from here that the cowards on Capitol Hill can hear you.’ I never invited them down to Capitol Hill,” said Cawthorn.

Cawthorn says he was armed inside the Capitol building.

“Yes indeed, it is illegal to have a firearm on the House floor, but when the mob attack started I went to retrieve my firearm from my office before this building was evacuated.”

Voting not to impeach Trump was Cawthorn’s second vote as a United States Congressman. His first was Jan. 6 to object to the election, but he says not to voter fraud as peddled by President Trump.

“I was not objecting because of these conspiracy theories of Dominion voter fraud or the late night ballot drops. I couldn’t personally prove that. The reason we objected was on a constitutional basis because although there was a State of Emergency, we believe that there were some states that were in the wrong with the way they conducted a change in their election laws.”

He accepts Joe Biden as the next President of United States.

“I fought as hard as I could within the confines of the constitution and I believe that we live in a country of laws, not one that’s ruled by any one man, and so yes I’m looking forward to a peaceful transition of power,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn has a message for anyone thinking of committing violence between now and the inauguration of Biden that he wanted to make sure was heard.

“To anyone who is planning some form of violence between now or inauguration or any point, I am asking you as a conservative and a patriot: Stand down. That is a pathetic attempt and pathetic way to go about changing our country.”

