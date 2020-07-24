NC reports 7th COVID-19 related death of inmate in state prison system

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An offender housed at Albemarle Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at the hospital as a result of pre-existing conditions complicated by the virus, the NC Dept. of Public Safety said.

This is the seventh coronavirus death of an individual in custody at a North Carolina state prison.

“His death is tragic, and we are continuing to work hard to handle the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody remains our top priority.”

The offender tested positive on June 22, 2020, and was hospitalized on July 1, 2020. His condition worsened, and the offender died at the hospital on July 23, 2020.

“The offender was a male in his early sixties who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual,” the NC Dept. of Public Safety said.