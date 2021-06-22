NC releases documents showing how it recruited Apple to come to the Triangle

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – As announced in April, Apple is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to Wake County and invest $1 billion in North Carolina as part of its newest research and development campus.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Commerce released more than 800 pages of documents outlining how it recruited the tech company to the Research Triangle area.

The grant awarded to Apple by the state begins in 2023. It is contingent on the creation of new jobs, with the goal being 3,000 jobs over 10 years. There is a minimum job creation benchmark for each of the 10 years for Apple to avoid defaulting on the grant, the documents show.

In 2018, CBS 17 reported Apple was eyeing the Triangle for a new campus. At the end of the year, the company announced it had chosen Austin, Texas. State officials said, despite the decision at the time, they were still talking to the company about a significant investment in North Carolina in the future. CBS 17 reported that Gov. Roy Cooper (D) met with Tim Cook, who graduated from Duke, when he came to the state that year to give a commencement address at the university.

Other tech companies have opted to expand into the Triangle, too. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies said it would create 725 jobs in Wake County and announced plans to invest $2 billion. More than 1,000 jobs could also come to Durham after Google announced company executives had picked the city for Google Cloud’s new engineering hub.