NC reacts to mask mandate with mixed opinions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper stirred controversy across the state by ordering a mask mandate, saying all North Carolinians must wear a face covering when in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

“I think it’s a good idea because the virus wont spread as much and it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Paul Morra said.

These days you don’t have to go far to get polar opposite opinions as it relates to masks.

“I do not believe there should be a mask mandate simply because of the health effects that it will bring,” Byron Chapman said.

For some it’s a matter of wearing them because that’s what health experts advise.

“I think that some people think that since it’s their body they can do what they want. But again it’s better to be safe than sorry and they just want to be against the system and against everything that’s going on,” said Morra.

Others say it does more harm than good.

“It can be dangerous because you’re breathing in your own carbon dioxide,” Chapman said.

According to the CDC, a loose fitting mask can significantly reduce the ability to spread COIVD-19, especially in places like the Carolinas where numbers continue to rise.

“Will it help? Yeah probably. I am not one for regulating what people have to do,” said Doctor Dennis Taylor with Atrium Health.

Dr. Taylor says a mandate might not be the answer but he points out other laws in place that help protect more than just the person wearing safety equipment.

“We require people to wear a seatbelt when they’re out driving in the car and it’s a law not only to protect the person wearing the seatbelt but children as well,” he said.

For now, he says it’s critical for people to continue to do what they can to slow the spread, including masks to social distancing.

“It’s still incumbent on all of us that we make sure that we wear the mask, social distance and wash our hands. It’s a cost benefit that every individual has to look at.”

State officials continue to encourage everyone to follow the three W’s: Wear your mask, wait and social distance, and wash your hands.