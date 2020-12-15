NC racial justice task force makes dozens of recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A task force commissioned by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in the days following George Floyd’s death on Monday formally recommended far-reaching changes to police, criminal justice and court systems, with a goal of eliminating racial inequities.

“This task force took the governor’s charge seriously and worked to develop recommendations that will make North Carolina a safer place for every person no matter who you are,” said Attorney General Josh Stein, who co-led the panel with Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.

The final report from the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice urges more vigorous formal police standards involving the use of force, more education of officers on racial bias, and more transparency about officer misconduct. Routine psychological evaluations of officers should also be required, according to panelists.

Stein told reporters that not everyone on the panel agreed with the all of the findings. Still, he said, the report was approved unanimously last week in the name of building momentum for action. Task force members pointed to data showing Black adults are six times as likely as white adults to be incarcerated, twice as likely to be pulled over for a traffic stop and more likely to be jailed before a trial.

The panel plans to meet quarterly through 2022 with a goal of implementing recommendations. Some of them can be carried out by police departments or sheriffs’ offices.

The report is the “next step towards the actions that North Carolina must take to end racial disparities in the criminal justice system, not the final word,” Earls said in a release.

When it comes to legislative action, the recommendations by the House Select Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement and Justice approved on Monday may describe where the Republican-controlled General Assembly could find consensus in the short term with the panel.

Task force member Rep, Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat, said she’s hopeful the two parties can unite further on criminal justice reforms as they have had recently on erasing criminal records and raising the age in which youths are tried in adult court. Bipartisan agreement could center upon improving training standards, banning chokeholds and preventing officers liable for misconduct from moving quietly to other departments.

Cooper, who like Stein and Earls is a Democrat, said the “recommendations begin to help chart a more equitable course” for a justice system “that allows different outcomes for people of color.”

The panel led by Earls and Stein recommended misdemeanor possession counts of holding up to 1.5 ounces of pot should become civil offenses similar to traffic infractions. The House report recommends the General Assembly review the classification of low-level criminal offenses, including those involving some controlled substances like marijuana, but didn’t include many specifics.

A disproportionate percentage of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana are non-white, the report said.

