NC parents urge schools to cancel in-person end-of-course exams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents and students across North Carolina are calling for in-person end-of-course exams to be canceled.

The exams, which are required by the federal government, are scheduled to start in many school districts next week.

Wednesday night, an advocacy group called North Carolina Families for School Testing Reform hosted a virtual town hall to give parents tools to be prepared. The group has started a petition calling on state leaders to cancel the tests.

The group argues that requiring testing during a pandemic exposes students to unnecessary risks. School districts that don’t have 95 percent of their students take the tests risk losing federal funding.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Adding this unnecessary stress to kids, who are already taxed, is criminal. It’s abusive to them,” said Ilna Ewen, a parent of two.

“As a parent and you make that type of decision (to keep your kids at home) and you hear your school or your state or the federal government say you have to take the test, that’s ridiculous,” said Letha Muhammad.

Last year’s tests were waived by Education Secretary Betsy Devos, but the administration has said this year no waivers will be granted.

The Biden administration may waive the tests, but they don’t come into office until Jan. 20th, long after the tests would have been taken.

Tuesday night, the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board voted to return to all virtual schooling. However, middle and high school-aged students will return next week for the tests.

The school board says students can postpone the tests until June, taking an incomplete until then.

“I think it’s a major challenge to be required to have your child returned to an environment which can’t be guaranteed that they not be compromised,” said Pastor Antonio Blow, who also added that his kids won’t be taking the tests.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE