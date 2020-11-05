NC officials say it could be another week before final election results come in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials say it could be another week before election results are finalized in North Carolina.

With North Carolina’s electoral votes and a tight Senate race at stake, the State Board of Elections says they plan to make sure every vote that can be counted is.

“Regardless of vote differentials, we never stop counting until all eligible votes are counted and added to the final, certified results,” said Karen Brinson Bell, Executive Director of the State Board of Elections.

Just a little over 116,000 ballots are what’s at stake, and possibly more, and we know exactly where they are and broadly, who they are.

Statewide, a majority of the outstanding ballots are from unaffiliated, white voters. Of that total, around 14,900 are outstanding in Mecklenburg County.

2,800 ballots each are outstanding in union and Cabarrus County, 2,300 are in Iredell and 2,000 are in Gaston.

“I have sat through meetings and watched them take great pains to make sure every vote counted, no matter what partisan affiliation the voter might have,” said Jane Whitley with the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party.

Whitley says the ballots will likely affect more than just the presidential and senate races. A number of others are close, too.

“We feel like there’s a good chance those totals may change,” she said.

For the State Board of Elections, they say this system may be the way it happens from now on.

“What we saw because of the pandemic is an increased use in our curbside, early voting and is there a way that we can make that even more voter friendly,” Bell said.

FOX 46 did reach out to the state Republican party Wednesday night. They told us, of the process, “North Carolinians deserve a fair, transparent process they can trust.”

On that note, the absentee ballot meetings that are set to take place will be open to the public.

