NC Nurses Association: RNC plan ‘doesn’t go far enough’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The GOP’s plan to host a crowded convention in Charlotte doesn’t go “far enough” to protect people from COVID-19, according to the president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

“I certainly support anything that is going to reenergize the economy in North Carolina,” said NCNA president Dr. Dennis Taylor, who is also a Republican. “However, I think it’s also extremely important that we do it in a safe and effective way.”

Dr. Taylor attended the 1988 GOP convention and feels like it would bring a boost to the local economy. On Thursday, the Republican National Committee sent a letter to Gov. Cooper outlining safety plans for the convention. Taylor read the letter and praised the party’s proposals for hand sanitizing stations and health screenings.

“All of those things are extremely important and I applaud them for that,” said Taylor. “Unfortunately, I don’t think it quite goes far enough.”

President Trump has threatened to pull the convention out of Charlotte unless the Spectrum Center can be at full capacity. Taylor, whose organization represents all registered nurses in North Carolina, urges caution.

“We need to continue to have social distancing, as well as wearing a face mask, if we really want to be serious about reducing the transmission of this virus,” he said. “I would hope they would put the safety of not only their own delegates but also everybody else in the area at the top of their list.”

“North Carolina will continue working with the RNC to ensure the convention can be held safely,” said the governor’s spokesperson Sadie Weiner.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent the GOP officials a letter asking whether attendees will wear masks, how many people are expected, and how social distancing will be enforced.

On WBT radio, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said governor should be giving the RNC guidance, not the other way around. She accused Cooper of playing politics.

“I don’t feel this way from the Mayor [Vi Lyles],” said McDaniel. “I feel from the governor, there is a feeling of, ‘Let’s drag this out so they don’t have other options and not give them these guidelines.”

The RNC has given the state until Wednesday to make a decision on the convention.

The North Carolina Republican Party and the North Carolina Healthcare Association declined to comment.

Read the DHHS letter here.

Listen to Ronna McDaniel’s interview here.

Read the RNC letter to Gov. Cooper: