NC non-profit promotes diversity in aviation industry

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina man is working to break down barriers for minorities and women to break into the aviation industry.

“That’s the plane I learned to fly on,” Courtland Savage said smiling as he pointed out to a small white plane that sat parked on the runway of the Lincoln County Airport.

Savage, 29, is now using that plane, and others like it to expose the next generation to the aviation industry. He believes exposing kids to airplanes by putting them on one is the first step.

“I got my private pilot’s license here at Premiere Air in Lincolnton, North Carolina while I was a senior in high school. I used to wash pots and pans to pay for my loan that my parents co-signed so that’s how I got into aviation,” recalled Savage.

Savage then went on to serve as a fighter pilot with the U.S. Navy.

“I was one of two African American fighter pilots in the whole unit,” recalled Savage.

His experiences fueled him to launch “Fly for the Culture.” The non-profit focuses on promoting diversity and inclusion across the aviation industry. Part of that includes taking students up for introductory flights to put them in the front seat with pilots.

Through the non-profit and an event at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport with American Airlines Savage met Benjamin Teasley, 19. Teasley recently graduated from West Charlotte High School and because of his new mentor wants to become a pilot.

“He said it is going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done,” Benjamin Teasley said. Instead of discouraging him though, Teasley says Savage has done everything to encourage him to pursue this course.

On a sunny Saturday, the two worked to prep the small plane Savage learned to fly on for a quick trip. They checked the fuel levels and visually inspected the exterior of the plane.

“When I speak on diversity I mean every race and religion. Everyone can be part of Fly for the Culture,” Savage said.

“He’s fighting for change,” added Teasley, which he says, is inspiring to be a small part of.

Savage is a regional pilot for United Express. While he acknowledges it is a tough time for the airlines with the pandemic he believes it will not always be like this.

“I love seeing the next generation. Being an airline pilot was my dream but now my dream is to run Fly for the Culture full time and be able to do this around the country.

Teasley will be the first student the non-profit trains to get their pilot’s license. Part of that includes finding pilots to donate time and raise money to help cover some of the costs.

“I think he will be a great pilot and I know that’s where he’ll be one day,” Savage said about Teasley.

Savage wants to make sure the next generation knows that the sky is the limit.

