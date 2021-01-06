NC National Guard provides details on COVID-19 vaccination plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting new details tonight on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in North Carolina, which will now involve the National Guard.

The National Guard has already been helping with testing, but now, there will be a shift towards vaccination.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Tuesday that the Guard would be helping with vaccines came as health officials admitted that the rollout is not going as expected.

“What’s challenging is that we are limited in the vaccine that is available to us,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Officials are also limited on who they can give the vaccine to, and Harris says the Charlotte area is seeing the same problems that are present everywhere right now.

“In a majority of states, we have not met the goals that were initially set.”

The NC National Guard laid out and gave detail on what they plan on doing during a virtual town hall Tuesday.

The information was provided just hours after Governor Roy Cooper announced the Guard would be helping in speeding up vaccinations across the state.

“We will also be bringing on mobile immunization strike teams. They will go out and do mobilizations,” NCNG officials say.

Activating guards, getting guard Medics in and getting the vaccine in people’s arms.

Harris says, the way it stands right now, they’re working fast and opening up more groups for vaccination.

“We get it from the state and we are working hard to get it out as quickly as we can,” she said.

More and more people are signing up, though, and the state says vaccinations need to be up everywhere.

“We’re looking at doing that in large metropolitan areas, where requested, and we can work through health care providers. And we can work in rural areas with health departments,” NCNG said.

Officials with the National Guard say the strike teams that will be coming in to perform immunizations should be ready in the coming days.

They also say it will increase the number of national guardsmen and women on duty.

