NC NAACP President ‘appalled’ by deadly D.C. protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina NAACP President Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman is appalled by the violence at the Capitol.

In his 69 years of life, he’s never seen anything like it.

“I believe that this is of course a day unlike any other that I have seen in my lifetime,” he explained.

Spearman said now is the time President Donald Trump should be condemning the violence but instead it’s been the “epitome of hypocrisy.”

He said, “This is an individual, President of the United States, who should be doing all that he can to convey peace to those who all rioting. Yet and still, he’s sending mix messages that are further going to cause these people to resort to measures.”

Another conversation Spearman wanted to have is how rioters at the Capitol were treated differently than those marching in the streets. In a powerful statement he said, “Those who are present at the Capitol were told to stand down if something like this were to occur. The reasons for that is because the color of the skin of these individuals that are conducting such a heinous crime there in Washington DC, is the right color. If it were blacks, it would not be happening. Not like this.”

National NAACP President Derrick Johnson is calling for the immediate impeachment of President Trump.

In an email sent out to supporters he said, “The violence we are witnessing on Capitol Hill at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy.

This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump.”

The NAACP has started a petition to help reach their goal of impeachment.

