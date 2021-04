WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Jimmy Davis, of Raleigh, won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Davis bought his winning $10 ticket from the Asa Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Davis had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.