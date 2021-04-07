NC man sentenced to 40 years in prison after abusing 9-month-old daughter, creating child pornography

CHATANOOGA, T.N. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of abusing his nine-month-old daughter and creating child pornography featuring the child.

Department of Justice officials in Tennessee say 30-year-old Anthony Brett Banks, who is originally from Kannapolis, agreed to plead guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of causing another person to transport and ship child pornography in interstate commerce.

He was sentenced to 480 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender registries and comply with special conditions during his supervised release.

Officials say Banks sexually abused his 9-month-old biological daughter, created digital videos of the abuse, and traded several of the images with someone he met in an online room dedicated to sexually abusing animals.

The DOJ says the person Banks shared and exchanged images with was located in eastern Tennessee.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the NC State Bureau of Investigations. The case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative.

“The US Attorney’s Office, along with its law enforcement partners, is committed to

apprehending child sex predators wherever they operate. Today’s sentence sends a strong

message to sexual predators and demonstrates our commitment to protecting the community’s

most vulnerable victims,” said Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.