NC man plans to use $1.2 million lottery win to reopen business after having to close amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Six months after the COVID-19 shutdown shuttered his hair salon, Jeffrey Yi, of Fayetteville, said winning Thursday’s $1,247,944 Cash 5 jackpot will help him reopen it, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“My business was shut down because of coronavirus, and I lost a lot of money,” Yi said. “I couldn’t pay the rent or the employees. This is a chance to reopen again…I’m so happy.”

Using his own numbers, Yi bought his ticket at Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

His ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing.

“My friend said that ‘Cash 5 prize is very high right now, so you gotta buy some tickets,’” Yi recalled. “So I bought them.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $882,923.

“I was surprised,” Yi said. “So happy.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM