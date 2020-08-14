NC man participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local man says he’s doing his part to find a cure for the coronavirus. As FOX 46 found out, he’s now among many participating in a vaccine trial.

“Everyone is a little hopeless right now, so I wanted to do whatever I can in a small way to help us maybe get a vaccine that will work,” Jay Callahan said.

Callahan is a working husband, a father of three, and now, a COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer.

“I don’t even have a spot where the shot was so there’s nothing there.”

He’s trying to help PMG Research come up with a cure for the coronavirus.

“Actually my 7-month-old son is doing a trial with PMG research and last time we were at the doctor we saw this was an option and I reached out,” Callahan said.

Not long after, he was part of a developing trial for a vaccine.

“There’s a 50 percent chance it’s a placebo and 50 percent it’s a vaccine,” he said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

He received the shot as part of the trial just this past Tuesday.

“I went in and was there two and a half hours. The worst part was the nasal swab. [I] didn’t enjoy that. The vaccine…I couldn’t even feel it. It was lighter than even a flu shot,” he said.

In three weeks, Callahan will get another shot. Meanwhile, he fills out this nightly journal.

“So, I check my temperature, check the spot where the shot was to see if there’s redness and fill out any side effects in feeling. I do that for a week and go in three weeks and get a booster and then go back six times scheduled and if I do feel ill in any way I have to take a COVID test and go back. So I could go back more than six times.”

So far, he hasn’t really had any side effects other than a headache that may or may not be caused by the shot.

“There’s always the mental aspect of you know what the side effects are I have had a headache off and on but i also have three young kids and a wild house so it could be from anything that would be potentially the only side effect from the vaccine trial.”

With a nurse as a wife, Jay says he feels this is just a small part to play.

“Nurses and doctors are on the front lines and heroes she plays a huge part I play a small part in doing this vaccine trial.”

He says the quicker a working vaccine can be found, the quicker life can become a little more normal again, not only for him, but for his kids as well.

“Getting them back to school is a top priority so they can get back and being with their friends. I’d love to get back out and be with my friends,” he said. “As soon as we get a vaccine I feel like we can open up as a society a lot faster.

Callahan’s 70-year-old mother and his father in law are also part of the trial. Everyone who participates gets paid and they are able to continue with their normal daily routines–including social distancing and wearing masks.