NC man living out of car says he’s been desperately calling, waiting for stimulus check

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Thousands of people are still waiting for their economic stimulus payments to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 46 is committed to putting a face to the struggle that so many are experiencing, as they do everything they can to survive.

Tyler Moore of Kernersville, NC is one of those people who have fallen on hard times.

“I’m living out of my car. Me and my dog. This right here is all I got and I’m about to lose it,” Moore said.

He’s behind on his car payment, among other things.

“I get tired of people saying, I know exactly how you feel and they’re calling me from the comfort of their own home in air conditioning and I can hear plates in the background. So, they don’t know how I am. They don’t know how it feels.”

Moore says the $1,200 in stimulus money will help, if it comes in time. He says he has been waiting since April and checks the IRS website daily.

The IRS’s Get My Payment tool says Moore is eligible and when a payment date is set, the money will be direct deposited into his bank account. The problem is that his status has gone unchanged for several months and Moore desperately needs money now.

“I was working with Aramark and they had narrowed my pay down to as little as possible without me being able to draw unemployment. So I was forced to go find something else.”

Moore found a strictly commission-based sales job. He says sales are hard to come by. Not having income is tough and stressful, he says.

“You don’t know if you’re going to have gas. I’ve been eating apples every day.”

Moore has been living out of his car for the last 5 months. He says a gym membership is cheaper than rent.

“I use that to be able to take a shower, change clothes.”

Moore says the stimulus payment would help ensure he does not lose what little he has left. The money would mean he could pay his car payment and insurance. Right now, his car is his house. He would also be able to buy food for himself and his dog.

“I’m running out of gas to be able to go to my jobs, to be able to sell. And, at night-time it gets hot in the car and I need to be able to run the air conditioner for her and for me. It just, it would mean a lot.”

Moore says his mom suggested he reach out to FOX 46 for help.

“She watches you guys every day. So she told me to call you as much as possible.”

He says he has tried calling the IRS numerous times.

“I’m like, please just somebody talk to me. I need to know something and I could never get anybody to answer.”

In the meantime, Moore is trying to make the best of an extremely difficult situation. He and his wife separated last year. The father of two says he just wants to do right by his kids.

“I just want them to be proud and right now I’m not even proud of myself. I can’t support them. You know I want to be able to send money to them, even if I’m not there.

FOX 46 called the IRS on Moore’s behalf a number of times and left several messages. An IRS spokesperson sent an email response saying in part, that Moore should call the Economic Impact Payment phone assistance service and “a little tenacity and he will get through to someone who can help him get his money.”

Moore tells Fox 46 he has called that number multiple times a week for two months and has spent hours on hold without reaching an agent.

FOX 46 will continue to work with Moore to press the IRS for answers.