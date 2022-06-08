HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS0 — A 58-year-old Vale man died after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a Freightliner box truck in Catawba County Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road.

Troopers said 58-year-old Carl Ikard was driving a Nissan Frontier north on Startown Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a box truck.

Ikard was taken to the hospital by helicopter where he died.

The driver of the bucket truck and a passenger were not injured, troopers said.

According to Highway Patrol, the initial investigation indicated that Ikard swerved to avoid stopped traffic when the crash happened. Impairment did not appear to be a contributing factor. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts. Startown Road was closed for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.