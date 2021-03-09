NC man charged in Capitol riot turns self in to FBI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The latest North Carolina resident charged in connection to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 turned himself in to the FBI.

Matthew Wood of Reidsville called the FBI after seeing his picture circulating online.

Wood claims he was forced into the Capitol when the violent mob broke through windows otherwise, he said, he would have been trampled, but Facebook posts allude to a different agenda, according to the FBI.

In one since-deleted post, Wood wrote, “This is the PEOPLES (sic) house. We sent those politicians running.”

The post included several photos taken from inside the Capitol building.









“When diplomacy doesn’t work and your message has gone undelivered, it shouldn’t surprise you when we revolt,” Wood wrote.

FBI surveillance pictures show Wood, wearing sunglasses, a scarf and carrying a Trump 2020 flag, show Wood as one of the first protesters in the building.

In another photo, Wood is among a large crowd inside the rotunda and just feet away from a Capitol Police barricade.

The FBI also says the surveillance video shows Wood entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Wood was inside the office for about two minutes, according to a federal affidavit.

Wood told agents he wasn’t in town to march on the Capitol or disrupt the Electoral College ballot certification.

However, in another Facebook post, Wood writes proudly of his actions that day.

"I stood up to our tyrannical government. You can keep sitting or you can do something about it like we did today," Wood wrote.





Wood faces up to 20 years in prison for his connection to the riots.

So far, more than 300 people, including six other North Carolina residents, have been arrested. Hundreds more remain unidentified.