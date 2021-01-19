NC man arrested in connection to Capitol riots, FBI says

The bronze Statue of Freedom, by Thomas Crawford, is the crowning feature of the dome of the U.S. Capitol, shown ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with federal crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol.

According to the FBI, special agents and officers assigned to the Charlotte Field Office arrested Christopher Raphael Spencer of Pilot Mountain, NC.

Spencer was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville and had his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Greensboro.

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

This is the first NC man charged in the unrest.

The Department of Justice is keeping track of all those who are being investigated in connection to the violence at the Capitol. You can see the full list here.