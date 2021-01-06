NC man accused of trying to burn down home with people inside, told police he wanted to ‘cook em up’, documents say

Joseph Milton

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details have emerged after a man was arrested for trying to burn down a home with people inside at a Greensboro apartment complex.

On Wednesday morning, police and fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on the 3300 block of Beck Street.

Officers said no one was hurt.

Joseph Milton, 58, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, injury to personal property and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police say. He received a $150,000 bond.

According to court documents, Milton is accused of trying to burn down the building at 3314 Beck Street while Anthony Hall, Stephanie Milton, Shawn Glass and Mary Barr were inside, as well as the apartment of Toya Leonard and Randell Gamble.

He is also accused of assaulting Anthony Hall and Stephanie Milton with fire.

Milton reportedly told officers he wanted to “cook em up” in the apartment, according to court documents.

The personal property that was damage was a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport, according to documents. Milton is accused of causing more than $200 in damage to the car.

