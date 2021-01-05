NC man accused of breaking into hospital helicopter, removing medical equipment

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces several charges after he reportedly broke into a helicopter at an area hospital and removed medical equipment.

According to a police news release, officers responded to Mission Hospital, located at 509 Biltmore Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, following a report that one of the hospital helicopters had been broken into.

When officers arrived, they found that the interior of the helicopter had been ransacked and said the suspect had removed medical equipment before leaving the scene.

During an investigation, police identified the suspect as Jason Alan Roland, 34, of Asheville.

Roland was located by police on Jan. 2 and was arrested.

He was charged with breaking/entering a motor vehicle and damage to property.

Roland was also served with three unrelated arrest warrants.

He was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

