Mecklenburg County makes changes to ‘Stay-at-Home’ order regarding car sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County has made changes to its ‘Stay-at-Home’ order regarding Car Sales on Thursday. Car Sales are still classified as essential businesses, however, new amendments have been issued for how they operate.

Detailed Plan of Action:

– COVID-19 essential businesses and operations, to the maximum extent possible, must direct employees to work from home or telework

– COVID-19 essential businesses and operations, to the extent practicable, should maintain the following Social Distancing Requirements:

1. Maintaining at least six (6) feet distancing from other individuals

2. Washing hands using soap and water for at least twenty (20) seconds as frequently as possible and numerous times throughout the day or the use of hand sanitizer

3. Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces; [Dealership will assign at least one employee whose responsibility is solely to regularly clean high-touch services throughout the dealership.]

4. Facilitating online or remote access by customers if possible. [Completion of as much of the selling process online and through the mail as legally permissible.]

In addition to the Governor’s Executive Order 121, the following other practices will be implemented:

– Motor vehicle sales conducted by appointment

– Posting online whether a facility is open and how best to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely

– Designate six-foot distances with signage, tape, or by other means, six-foot spacing for employees and customers to maintain appropriate distance and maintaining at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals.

– No more than 10 people, including customers and employees, in the showroom at any one time.

– All customer lounges closed.

– Tables available outside the showroom for customers who wish to conduct a transaction outside of the showroom.

– Hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers

– No test drives permitted unless expressly requested by the purchaser and only conducted in adherence to the following requirements:

1. Vehicle are completely sanitized with COVID-19 approved products after every test drive with a card stating time it was driven and when it was sanitized.

2. No sales representative riding in vehicle with a customer.

3. Customers to wear gloves that are provided by dealership while test-driving vehicle.

4. Seat mats to be used for the test drive.e. Vehicles test-driven will not be driven by another potential customer for 72 hours

5. To the extent legally possible, conduct off-site / home delivery of vehicles.

6. Adhere to CDC recommendations for maintaining a safe workplace, including the measures referenced above as well as:

– Identify customers and employees who have viral symptoms and prohibit them from entering the dealership.

– Require what the CDC calls “respiratory etiquette,” including covering coughs and sneezes

– Provide customers and employees with tissues and trash receptacles.

– Prohibit employees from using other employees’ phones, desks, offices, work tools and equipment.

– Prohibit handshaking and other physical contact between individuals.

– Post handwashing signs around the dealership.