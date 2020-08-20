Some NC leaders, unemployment recipients unhappy with President Trump’s new program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is working to get approved for a new program to pay unemployment benefits. President Donald Trump signed an executive order, and the state is trying to get the paperwork to tap into that money.

Right now, for people on unemployment across North Carolina this could mean they won’t get the full amount the president’s order designates.

“We’re not going to survive. We’re not going to make it like this,” Sara Fearrington said.

Sara Fearrington is out of work due to the pandemic and like many relying on unemployment benefits. Her $600 check from the federal government was cut short when money ran out last month.

“They’re a joke! They’re a joke! I knew that they would do that because they don’t care,” said Fearrington.

Many hoped Congress would pass a new stimulus bill, but they didn’t. President Trump, instead, signed an executive order authorizing $400/week in benefits. $300 would come from the federal government while the state pays for the remaining $100.

In order to receive those funds states have to apply. Seven states have been approved, but North Carolina is still finalizing its application. Governor Roy Cooper believes there’s a better way.

“The best way to do this would be for Congress and the president to agree on funding the program that already exists instead of this new program,” Cooper said.

Republican Senator Chuck Edwards co-chairs the Oversight Committee on Unemployment Insurance.

“Extremely concerned that there could be a timing issue here because there are only limited funds,” he said.

He says lawmakers are still considering what to do and he isn’t saying whether those receiving unemployment will get the full $400.

“That is certainly a keen possibility, but we also need to consider the fact that the length of the state of emergency is unknown.”

The Department of Labor says the money could still take several weeks to get to states that need it and they’ll only get three weeks of funding upfront. Afterward, they’ll get the funds on a weekly basis depending on how much is left.

