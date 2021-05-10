NC lawmakers react to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — Local lawmakers spoke out today about the Colonial Pipeline hack and voiced their need for more answers.

FOX 46 reached out to many of our local elected leaders today and asked them what they think about the cyber security attack.

Senator Thom Tillis’ Communications Director, Adam Webb, said Tillis is very concerned about the cyber attack and is closely monitoring the situation.

As for other lawmakers, North Carolina State Representative Jeffrey McNeely said the pipeline hack hasn’t been officially discussed in any of his General Assembly meetings, but he is extremely concerned.

“This is just gonna get worse. We know that these ransomware is gonna keep going worse and worse and worse, they’re gonna try to tackle all kinds of different infrastructure,” McNeely said.

U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn blamed the attack on the weakness of President Biden’s administration. Cawthorn expressed major concern for North Carolina as a whole.

“This is very dangerous for places like western North Carolina because we rely on these pipelines from colonial pipeline to actually get our fuel up here and keep our economy moving,” he said. “But on a national sense, the entire east coast from everywhere up into DC, to just the Charlotte, American Airlines hub all the way down to Atlanta, the Delta hub, if we see shortages are up to about five to six days, then we’re gonna see all of those the airlines have to start shutting down because they don’t have the jet fuel operate.”

Cawthorn says Congress is waiting to see what the Biden Administration does to respond to this cybersecurity hack. But if no action is taken, Cawthorn said he and other republicans plan on passing a resolution to let the American people know they are actively working on stopping these types of attacks.

Representative Alma Adams says the priority should be on cleaning up the pipeline spill that occurred in Huntersville over the last two years.

“For nine months, the largest gasoline spill in the last two years has affected our community. In spite of the recent news, Colonial Pipeline’s number-one priority must remain cleaning up their spill in Huntersville,” she says. “I hope that Colonial resolves this cyber threat quickly so that their focus can remain on clean-up and remediation efforts in Huntersville – our 12th District families deserve nothing less.”