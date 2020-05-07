NC lawmakers propose bill to help salons not allowed to reopen

Lawmakers are working to keep business owners from being fined big bucks for reopening too soon. They just introduced a bill to protect certain workers.

Governor Roy Cooper plans to reopen North Carolina in phases, with the first phase starting Friday, but right now, that leaves out nail and hair salons. Some lawmakers say it’s time to let them open too.

“It was a nightmare, in my whole life, I’ve never not worked, so it was traumatizing,” Speagle said.

Wanda Speagle has been a hairstylist for more than fifty years. She didn’t know what to do when the government shut down her salon in Kannapolis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was not something we ever expected it’s hard.”

Now she doesn’t know exactly when she’ll be able to reopen.

“You’re just watching your business go away and it’s just sad,” said Speagle.

On Friday, retail shops in North Carolina will be able to open back up, but salons, gyms, and dine-in restaurants are still waiting for the green light.

State senator Carl Ford of Rowan County has filed what’s called the “Freedom to Work Act.” He says the bill is aimed at protecting licensed workers and not fining them for opening.

“Others say we’re not making anybody come so it will be a choice which is what our country’s built on freedom and there’s not much freedom happening right now,” Stefanie Ezratty said.

Ezratty owns Tiny Blooms Yoga in Huntersville. Her studio has been shut down since early March.

“It hurts but we understand.”

Ezratty does mommy and me, toddler, and family yoga. She has a small studio so when she’s able to reopen, she’ll have to work on social distancing in class and continuing to offer online instruction for those who still aren’t comfortable coming in person.

“We’re approaching it cautiously hearing feedback from students and seeing the consensus there are those who are ready to hit the ground running the minute it’s open and then there are those who say even when it’s ready to open, not sure we could continue on.”

Phase two of North Carolina’s reopening does include gyms and salons. Those businesses could reopen as early as May 22, but that all depends on what the Governor sees with the numbers related to coronavirus cases in the state.