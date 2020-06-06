NC lawmakers plan to introduce bill to keep RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some lawmakers are getting behind a proposed bill that would keep the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

Despite all the back and forth, the RNC may still in happen in Charlotte. Right now, as described by Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari, it’s not dead, but it is on life support.

“It’s not too late for us to save it,” Bokhari told FOX 46 Friday evening.

And a state representative one county over is trying to save it.

“We’re going way beyond science and data right now, we’re going to political opinions,” said Rep. John Torbett (R) of Gaston County.

Torbett says he’s drafting a bill aimed at getting the RNC back in full in Charlotte.

As it stands, the Republican National Committee has said its looking at other locations to host the convention, which is set for August and that comes as a result of a back and forth between Governor Roy Cooper and President Donald Rrump on social distancing, and whether it would be safe to hold the RNC.

“We want the convention here, we think it’s good for North Carolina. We’re not going to guarantee something we think could hurt the health and safety of North Carolinians,” Gov. Cooper said.

The RNC says its plans have been denied by state officials and right now, there are plans to have the business part of the convention in Charlotte. That would include meetings on policy, planning, and platform.

“Would that, in your imagination, be enough?” FOX 46’s Derek Dellinger asked Rep. Torbett.

“I support the Panthers, for example, but I don’t think a lot of people go to their practice facility to play games, because they don’t play games there,” Torbett said.

State Republican leaders say the bill has a good chance of passing, but it will be up to the governor to sign it.

“If the governor did not sign it, it sends a powerful signal that we’re not going to have this convention here in North Carolina,” NC GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said.

The bill is set to be introduced next week.