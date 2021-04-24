NC lawmakers hoping police get easier access to public’s phones, incase of emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Lawmakers are hoping to make it easier for police to track your every move via cell phone.

This isn’t Big Brother watching you but instead, an additional measure that could be used during a life-threatening injury.

Of the more than 200,000 calls that come into the Union County 911 Center annually, dispatchers are always left with key information.

“We get the number of the phone. We also get latitude and longitude for every caller,” one dispatcher says.

For cell phone users, this is critical, so your location can be found during an emergency.

Technology has improved over the past decade, before dispatchers could only ping your cell phone to the nearest cell tower.

Now, your location can be traced right down to the street.

“Typically, larger carrier, we can be within 20 feet of you,” the dispatcher said.

A bill proposed by lawmakers in Raleigh wants to give police access to your phone’s location without a warrant, and without a 911 call.

The abduction and murder of Kelsey Smith in Kansas inspired the measure.

Smith was kidnapped from a Target parking lot, sexually assaulted and murdered. It took police four days to find her body once her cellphone company provided location information.

“Once law enforcement finally got that location information, they located Kelsey’s body in 45 minutes,” Kelseys father, Greg Smith says. “Imagine what would have happened if they got that information right away.”

28 states already have a similar bill in place. If approved in North Carolina, it would go into effect July 1.