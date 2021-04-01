NC lawmakers consider summer school options to help students catch up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If your school district doesn’t already have a ‘summer school’ plan, they will have to have one soon. Some lawmakers say it’s needed to get kids back on track after months and months of remote learning.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ ‘summer camp’ program isn’t too different from what the state wants to require, however, the state is more explicit on what this is, though: summer school. No matter what it’s called though, the goal is to catch kids up.

As it stands right now, most, if not all school districts across the state are planning to have as normal a return as possible for the Fall, but between now and then, many parents feel their child needs to be caught up to stay at grade level.

“She got used to the computer screen but it’s different from how she normally learned,” mom Karitsa Khalid said.

Khalid is one of those parents. Her daughter Karrigan needs a little catch-up on math and admits that the term ‘learning loss’ applies here.

“I feel like I want her to have the experience of more education because they have had such a limited amount of time in the classroom,” her mother said.

Khalid has enrolled her daughter in Camp CMS. The district says they aim to make ‘learning fun’, but state officials say CMS is doing exactly what they’re trying to do statewide, though their program is more of a legitimate summer school.

“Districts have to offer summer school for parents who want their student to attend summer school,” House Speaker Tim Moore said.

Representative Moore of Gaston County is one of the sponsors of the bill to have summer school statewide for this year.

“If you take those six weeks and you focus on those core subjects, those that are absolutely critical, you can do your best to keep them from going behind and keep them on grade level,” he said.

CMS says it won’t be all in-class and it is tailored to student needs.

“I want to not be bored, to see my friends, and not have recess for one hour,” Karrigan told FOX 46.

Khalid may be getting her daughter ready, but she says she expects whatever happens this summer in class to not totally be in class.

“I would like to see a balance,” she said. “I don’t want it to mimic a school day.”

The bill for the summer school is making its way through the General Assembly. It isn’t required for students, just being put in place for students who may need it.

CMS’ version of this program starts in June.