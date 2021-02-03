NC lawmaker wants people with Down syndrome to jump line in vaccine priority list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A North Carolina lawmaker representing Mecklenburg County refuses to get his COVID-19 vaccine until people with Down syndrome get bumped ahead of him on the priority list.

“To me, I’m a pretty health guy. I just wouldn’t feel comfortable jumping ahead of people with Down syndrome,” said Rep. John Bradford.

As a North Carolina lawmaker, Rep. Bradford says he’s allowed to get in line for his vaccine ahead of people with disabilities.

But Bradford refuses to do that.

And he sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday telling him the system needs to change.

Currently people with disabilities are number four out of five in the order to get their vaccines in North Carolina.

Rep. Bradford says the state’s Department of Health and Human Services needs to change that.

“I’m not trying to make a big ruckus but what I’m saying is there should be a prioritization, a little more in-depth than such a large swathing bucket.”