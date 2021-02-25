NC inmate faces rape charge from 1990 as advancing DNA technology provides new evidence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, say a prison inmate has been charged in a cold case rape from more than three decades ago.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Wednesday that Timothy Kurt Ragler faces charges including first-degree rape and and kidnapping.

Authorities say the assault occurred in 1990.

Police said the victim was walking to her vehicle after leaving work when Ragler attacked.

The initial investigation was stymied because of the limitations at the time in DNA technology. Police said that recently tested DNA identified him as the assailant.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Court records show that he is already serving life imprisonment for unrelated sexual assault crimes in Cumberland County. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.