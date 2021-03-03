NC House approves bill that would allow increased seating capacity at state sporting and graduation events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives approved a bill that would increase the number of spectators allowed to attend school sporting events and graduation ceremonies across the state.

The bill passed with strong bipartisan support by a vote of 77-42.

House Bill 128 which would apply to all K-12 schools and public community colleges and universities, will expand seating capacity to 30 percent for both indoor and outdoor events while providing local flexibility to increase capacity up to 50 percent.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Currently, the Gov. Roy Cooper has capped outdoor attendance at 30 percent and indoor at 15 percent.

Under House Bill 128, all venues and events would still be required to follow health and safety protocols, including guidance issued under the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.