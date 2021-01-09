NC hospitals doubling up patients in rooms, concerned about staffing shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina’s health secretary says statewide hospitals are doubling up with two patients to a room and locally one hospital system says they’re worried about having enough doctors and nurses.

“In the 10 months that we’ve been fighting this pandemic, this is the most worried that I’ve been for our state,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC DHHS Secretary.

Dr. Cohen is continuing to sound the alarm with health officials warning the worst of the COVID-19 impact is likely yet to come.

“We are converting space over and opening additional ICU beds,” said Dr. Cohen.

Novant and Atrium hospitals in the Charlotte area are 90 to 95% full, according to Mecklenburg County’s public health director.

“We feel very confident in our ability to have the beds necessary to care for patients but to your point, we always have concerns about the staff to work and care for the patients in those beds,”said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health.

Novant is bolstering its critical care staff by moving doctors and nurses from outpatient settings to inpatient and nurses who have active licenses are coming to work bedside, along with retirees returning to free up other workers to treat patient.

Statewide Dr. Cohen says hospitals are making changes.

“Folks are decreasing their non-urgent procedures. They are also putting two patients in a room, so that they can manage their staff better as well as manage equipment and infection control,” said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Priest says he expects vaccinations to be going on all year long.

