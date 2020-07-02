NC hits new high for COVID-19 cases; no decision from Cooper on reopening schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- During a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper and the NC Coronavirus task force said the state saw a new record high in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

State officials say they are seeing more people wearing masks since the mandate went into effect on Friday and that they are encouraged by this change.

Cooper also addressed the upcoming holiday weekend, encouraging people to remain cautious, wear face masks and social distance if they are going to gather.

“I know we want to gather with family and friends but a large gathering without face mask is dangerous,” he said.

Cooper did not, however, give an answer to a much-anticipated question: Will kids be allowed to go back to school in the fall?

The governor said they released a tool kit in early June and schools were asked to provide three plans.

“Schools are still working on those plans, we are asking them to continue to work on those plans.”

There are some different options already on the table:

Plan A: Minimal social distancing, all students on campus at same time.

Plan B: Moderate social distancing, could include alternating or half days at school with some remote learning.

Plan C: All remote learning.

Cooper says they state is delivering supplies to schools such as face masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

“Let me be clear, we want our schools open for in classroom learning in August. We are not issuing a state wide directive today for how schools will reopen in the fall today, but will in the near future,” Cooper said.