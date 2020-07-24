NC Health officials say SC residents traveling to Charlotte area for COVID-19 treatment



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina health leaders say they are monitoring Charlotte closely as we head into the weekend. Bed capacity in the county remains in the 80 to 85 percent range.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said this week they are aware people from South Carolina are traveling to the Charlotte area for COVID-19 treatment.

While HIPPA laws prevent us from knowing that exact number, local county health leaders say they have been monitoring capacity as well.

Right now, NCDHHS reports the charlotte region alone has 328 people currently hospitalized for COVID19, but we now know, not all of those cases are from this area.

“We have had reports of increased amount of folks coming from South Carolina into North Carolina to get treatment at some of the hospitals in the Charlotte area as well as testing,” Dr. Cohen said.

The exact number of patients from South Carolina isn’t known, but county health leaders say most of the patients are coming here, because they are out of options. Smaller hospitals in outlying areas are running out of capacity.

“We know as they go onto diversion or stop accepting patients that does impact the hospitalizations here in Mecklenburg County.”

This week NCDHHS launched a new online system so it’s easier to track COVID-19 hospitalizations by region.

According to their data, there are currently 98 adult ICU patients with the virus in the Charlotte region.

Overall, more than 1,100 hospital beds are still available and more than 600 ventilators.

Those last two numbers are key as state health leaders say they will continue to monitor the numbers, but right now, everything looks fine. Their goal is to prevent a situation like in Florida or Arizona where hospitals are overwhelmed.