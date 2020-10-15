NC health officials report first flu death of the year

People are being encouraged to get flu shots even through the vaccine has been only 30% effective in combating the influenza. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina Health Officials have reported the first flu-related death of the year.

NCDHHS says the death occurred the first week of October and involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state. Officials say to protect the privacy of the family, the person’s hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

186 flu deaths were reported in NC in the 2019-2020 flu season, which was down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

NCDHHS is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for the flu and reminds everyone that the CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. It is especially important for those at higher risk of more serious outcomes, such as people over 65 years old, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Some of these same groups are also at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

In addition to getting a flu vaccine, health officials say the following precautions should be taken to protect against the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other viruses:

Continue to practice the 3Ws — wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting 6 feet apart, and washing your hands often can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and flu

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others.

DPH’s surveillance for the 2020-21 flu season began Sept. 27 and will continue through late May. A combined COVID-19 and influenza surveillance summary that includes information on flu-related deaths and activity is posted every Thursday at flu.nc.gov.

To find a flu vaccination site near you, click here.

