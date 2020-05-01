NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon

With NASCAR now getting back on track, it’s greenlighting the process of how things should slowly reopen here in the Carolinas.

The big benchmark right now is May 8. That’s when the state stay at home order is supposed to go up. That date depends on how the state is looking in its response. Some of that information is encouraging, some not.

“You’ll continue to see that North Carolina has done well. We’re flattening the curve,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

The state’s top health official says the numbers they’re looking at are like a huge math problem–fewer hospitalizations and a downward slope on cases.

That all sounds good, but you probably heard today that there are hundreds of new cases in the state, so, why is that?

“We’re probably picking up cases as we go, but that percent positive is coming down,” Dr. Cohen said.

More testing, more negatives, fewer positives. The numbers are still high, though, with more than 10,000 people in the state have testing positive for COVID-19.

Many have also recovered, but when FOX 46 asked Dr. Cohen about that, she said that number is uncertain right now.

“The hard part about creating a recovery number is that it’s hard to know how long people are sick for, how to judge recovery,” Cohen said. “Some people can be sick five to seven days, some up to 40 days.”

Mecklenburg County says nearly 60 percent of their COVID-19 cases are no longer in isolation.

State officials stress May 8 is only the beginning of the reopening of the state. The stay-at-home order will still be in effect for a few weeks after that. The more widescale ‘phase 2’ likely won’t come until the end of May. State officials also commented on Gaston County’s reopen for business order yesterday, saying it only created “confusion in a pandemic,” and called it dangerous