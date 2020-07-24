NC health officials concerned as COVID-19 hits Latinx, Hispanic communities hard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina has set a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state reported Thursday that more than 1,100 people are in the hospital in relation to the virus. The state also announced another 1,800 new lab-confirmed cases.

FOX 46 looked closer into the data being reported by the state and found the virus is disproportionately affecting the Latino community.

The state says they’re making this a community effort starting with directing resources in Latino and Hispanic communities and working with local longstanding organizations to get information into homes.

“There has especially been a notable and concerning increase in COVID-19 cases among members of our Latinx and Hispanic communities,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

That’s across the state. In Mecklenburg County, more than a third of reported COVID-19 cases are among Hispanic young adults.

“We need an all hands on deck approach to get critical public health information out there to people so they can take action to protect themselves and their families,” Cohen said.

Members of the Mexican and Guatemalan consulates were called in to share resources and information.

“Tests may be done free of charge no matter their migratory status in order to break this chain of contagion.”

Lack of insurance, access to testing, poverty and household spread in large families are issues health officials say are causing the spike.

“Many members of our Latinx and Hispanic communities work in essential jobs that are the backbone of the state’s economy. The nature of these jobs puts people at a higher risk for getting infected from covid-19 at work and then potentially transmitting it back into their communities,” Cohen said.

The state is stepping up their efforts to slow the spread with bilingual information, tools and guides and prioritizing hiring Spanish speaking COVID-19 contact tracers.

The Mexican and Guatemalan consulates say they’re reaching out to everyone who’s registered with them to ensure they have the latest information and resources.