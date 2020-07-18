NC health officials concerned about long wait times for COVID-19 test results

In this April 11, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing. In the global race to make a coronavirus vaccine, the state-owned Chinese company is boasting that it gave its employees, including top executives, experimental shots even before the government OK’d testing in people. (Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is racing to keep up with the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, leaving state health officials worried that the wait for coronavirus test results is taking too long.

There’s been a lag in testing turnaround and the wait to set up appointments for tests.

FOX 46’s Robin Kanady called to get an appointment at the Atrium Health testing location at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it was going to take six days.

The closest and fastest test Kanady could get was at a CVS pharmacy drive-thru in Statesville, and it was a “do-it-yourself” test. A CVS employee gave her instructions and watched her take the test.

The CDC says the tests should be conducted in consultation with a healthcare provider.

“According to the CDC, a self-administered nasal swab is similar to the more invasive nasopharyngeal swab in detecting coronavirus and has the benefit of being less invasive and easier to do,” said Tara Burke, a CVS Pharmacy spokesperson.

An official with the FDA tells FOX 46 a company must prove its COVID-19 tests work effectively and reliably before they are granted permission by the FDA to conduct the tests.

It can take a while to get the results.

For the CVS tests, the wait time is 6-10 days. Burke says there is a very high demand for testing because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the country.

North Carolina health officials have said the problem is with the supply of the chemical reagent used to determine if a sample is positive.

“We need our federal partners to help our states and suppliers get on the same page, so that people can have timely test results and use that information to protect themselves and their communities,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC DHHS Secretary.

A spokesperson for CVS Pharmacy says the tests are self-administered to minimize contact between employees and people who are taking COVID-19 tests.

