NC grocery store worker wins $200,000 prize from Carolina Panthers scratch-off

OAKBORO, N.C. — Anthony Griffin Jr., a Carolina Panthers fan from Stanly County, won a $200,000 prize in the Carolina Panthers scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Griffin, who works at a grocery store as a stocker, said he was on his way to get his annual physical when he stopped at Variety Pickup on North Main Street in Oakboro, bought the $5 ticket and saw that he won.

“When I got to the doctor,” Griffin said, “I felt like I was having a heart attack.”

He told the nurse about his win and she said “no wonder your BP is high.”

As Griffin collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters, he said that his check-up turned out fine, but he is “still in a state of shock.”

He took home $141,501 after state and federal tax withholdings.

“I’m just going to take care of my family,” he said when asked about plans for his prize money.