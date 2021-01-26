NC General Assembly set to return to work Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Members of the North Carolina General Assembly are getting back to work Wednesday.

One of the topics they’re going to address is the state budget, which has been a point of contention between the Republican-led General Assembly and Governor Roy Cooper–so much so that they haven’t agreed on a complete budget since 2018 and instead have passed a variety of mini budgets.

The state now finds itself with $4 billion of unspent money to give out.

Some Democrats want to spend that money on an immediate COVID-19 relief package, but some Republicans would rather allocate it out for a two-year budget bill.

With that budget surplus we could also expect additional funding to get put towards education. Now it’s important to note that there is still controversy between legislators regarding in person versus virtual learning, but one state senator FOX 46 spoke with said certain things are crucial for a successful education system in North Carolina.

“During the last session, our educators didn’t get a raise. So we’ve got to prioritize education in North Carolina, because at the end of the day, we invest, make the correct investments in our educators and support staff, and their own professional development to make sure that their needs are met,” Democratic Senator Mujtaba A. Mohammed said.

Lawmakers are preparing to tackle the effects of the pandemic and recovery isn’t the only large-scale item on their agenda, and several of those items are expected to get bipartisan support, which seems to come out when both sides face an immediate call for action.

One of those issues is rural broadband expansion, which is the expansion of faster internet service to less populated areas in our state.

Lawmakers have talked about this issue in the General Assembly before, but Senator Phil Berger’s Communications Director, Pat Riley, said this session is finally expected to produce some action when it comes to getting rural communities normal Wi-Fi speeds.

This issue has become especially pressing since many families are working and going to school from home now.

Mohammed agrees, saying investing in this is crucial for education at home and in rural communities

“Education is a real struggle. I’ll tell you, North Carolina, what separates us from so many other states is that we have a constitutional requirement to make sure that every single child in North Carolina receives a sound basic education.”

Berger’s communications director also said the senator hopes to push through legislation that would restructure the way children are taught to read in North Carolina schools.

Other issues that lawmakers will be focusing on include redistricting, health care, and transportation and without a veto-proof majority in either chamber, both the House and Senate Republicans and Democrats will be forced to work together.