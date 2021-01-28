NC frontline worker, family who lost home in fire gifted check, supplies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local organizations are coming out to support a Thomasville family who lost their home and all their belongings in a fire.

FOX8 first told you about Amanda Rhoney, a nursing assistant who found out her house was on fire while on shift at Wesley Long Hospital Sunday night. Her husband Michael and two young children were home and made it out safely.

Michael is a veteran. When Offroad Outreach, a homeless veterans organization, and Forging Forward, the Bobby Henline Foundation, heard about the family’s story, they wanted to help.

Thursday afternoon they presented the Rhoney family with a check, supplies and an American flag. A token of appreciation to a family who has served our country and on the frontlines of COVID-19.

The family is currently staying in a hotel until they can get back on their feet.