NC firefighters sent to put out restaurant fire; turns out the staff was actually making about 10,000 wings ahead of Super Bowl

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters with the Lewisville Fire Department are used to putting out restaurant fires.

But they aren’t used to showing up to a restaurant after getting a call about a fire, realizing there is no fire and the staff is just making around 10,000 wings for the Super Bowl.

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday when firefighters showed up at Ronni’s Pizza, according to a LFD statement.

“While it looked bad when we got there, turns out their hardworking staff were just preparing roughly 10,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday. We are very fortunate that this was the outcome,” the post reads.

Firefighters encouraged everyone to stay safe and enjoy the big game.

Workers with Ronni’s Pizza told FOX8 someone drove by, saw the unusually large amount smoke coming from the restaurant and called the fire department.