NC, FEMA approve $4.2 million grant to elevate homes in Dare County

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The State of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $4,279,058 that will be used to pay for the elevation of 31 flood-prone homes in Dare County.

Officials say the project is expected to elevate homes in Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Manns Harbor, Manteo, Nags Head, Rodanthe, Stumpy Point and Wanchese.

“Dare County is excited to receive funding to elevate 31 homes because mitigating flood hazards is a priority for us,” said Bob Woodard, Chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. “Previously, Dare County has elevated almost 100 homes with FEMA assistance and elevating additional homes will decrease the flood risks for property owners. We look forward to the announcement regarding the additional applications that are under consideration for funding.”

Raising the houses to the Base Flood Elevation will interrupt the costly repetitive cycle of flood damage and repairs.

“The State appreciates continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the State, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. Supporting the elevation of these homes allows us to assist both the homeowners and the county simultaneously,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA is expected to cover 75% of this project with North Carolina covering the remaining 25%.