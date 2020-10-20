NC early voting: Nearly 2M votes cast, 10K deemed ‘deficient’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Thousands of voters are starting from scratch. With two weeks to go until Election Day, as many as 10,000 votes may not count this November if voters don’t fix their absentee ballots, election officials said Tuesday.

“Our goal has been and continues to be to make sure every eligible voter has the opportunity to have their vote counted,” said North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.

By 1:30 pm Tuesday, 25 percent of registered voters – 1.98 million voters – had cast their ballot, Bell said. That is a record.

“We’ve had such a tremendous increase in them number of voters casting their ballot by mail,” said Bell, “compared to what we would normally have in an election.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

About 10,000 voters submitted ballots that can’t be counted yet due to “deficiencies.” The most common mistakes involve witness signatures. County boards of elections are now reaching out to those voters to get their ballots corrected so they can be counted.

If a ballot is missing a witness or assistant signature, a new one will be issued. If a ballot is missing a voter signature or address, that voter will be contacted, and sent a certification form which can be returned by mail or email.

Following a judge’s order, the state has also created a way for blind and visually impaired voters to request, receive and return an accessible ballot online.

Officials anticipate 20 to 30 percent of registered voters will wait until Nov. 3 to vote.

Absentee ballots are being processed now but will not be tabulated until Election Day. Officials are confident there will not be any issues counting ballots or reporting results once the polls close.

Aside from long lines and some jammed printers, early voting has been “smooth” so far, Bell said.

You have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE