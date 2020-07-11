NC doctors say COVID-19 cases rising among young people

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, the ability to jab the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In North Carolina, 45 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are between the ages of 25 and 49. Now, doctors are warning that new symptoms are showing up in younger patients, making it harder for them to even tell they’re infected.

Statistics in multiple states show an increase in COVID-19 cases predominantly from people in their 20s and 30s, and now doctors say they are also seeing different symptoms among their younger patients.

“Around the country, we’re seeing more young people come to medical care and often having to be admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

The jump in cases has been seen in Mecklenburg County. As of Tuesday, about three-in-four cases were adults ages 20-to-59-years old.

In Iredell County, nearly 40 percent of cases are adults between 25 and 49 years old.

More people are also getting sick in Catawba County. Health officials tell FOX 46 that a family gathering set off a person-to-person contact chain that ended up spreading COVID-19 to 41 people.

While fever was originally the first telltale sign of the novel coronavirus, now many don’t ever get one.

“The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more,” said Schaffner.

Other symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and severe headaches. Doctors say younger COVID-19 patients suffering from debilitating migraines, something they haven’t found a medication that works for yet.

“We recognized this virus can do a variety of damage to you, from no symptoms, mild symptoms, a larger collection of symptoms … obviously it can make you very sick and [you] come into the hospital and [it disrupts] the way many of your organs function,” Schaffner said.

Vigilance is key. Pay attention to any of these symptoms, self-isolate, and wait a few days before being tested. Often tests are showing up negative if taken too early.

Doctors suggest getting tested about four days after starting to feel symptoms, that way the virus will show up on the swab.