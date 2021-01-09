NC doctor says COVID samples being sent to CDC to determine if variant is in state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The COVID-19 variant from the UK has not yet been identified in North Carolina, but health officials are working to figure out if it is in the state.

“Given the level of viral spread, there is a high risk that you could have COVID right now and don’t know it,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC DHHS Secretary.

Work is underway in North Carolina to determine if a more contagious strain of the coronavirus is in the state.

“It is possible that that variant is here and in fact it is likely and we are operating as if it is here,” said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. David Priest of Novant Health says the state of North Carolina and Lab Corp will be sending COVID samples off to the CDC to do genomic sequencing to figure out if the variant is in the state.

It could take weeks to get an answer.

“We do believe that the variant from the UK is one that may make the spread of COVID easier and more likely right now we don’t have an answer as to whether that variant is present in our communities,” said Dr. Priest.

