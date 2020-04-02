NC distillery making hand sanitizer amid shortage

MORAVIAN FALLS, N.C. — If you can find it you’re lucky: Hand sanitizer is flying off of shelves and it’s tough to find because so many people want it.

When John Holman heard about the shortage he quickly jumped into action. Holman owns a small operation tucked away in the mountains in Moravian Falls, North Carolina.

The machines are working about 20 hours a day. Up until a couple of weeks ago, Holman was bottling single sugar spirits. Now he’s trying to lift spirits in a different way.

“Normally I’m trying to put it in your mouth and now I’m trying to give you something for your skin,” said Holman.

He’s making hand sanitizer and a lot of it. Holman earned his chemistry degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and quickly shifted to making sanitizer when he learned about the shortage.

“It’s a dramatic need. I can’t believe it’s a need. I still can’t,” said Holman.

Initially, he started with four-ounce bottles. Holman and his wife are running the operation by themselves. They contacted a supplier and secured 10,000 small bottles.

Before long, a federal agency purchased almost everything he had made for its essential employees. Holman can’t make the sanitizer fast enough.

“If I can help and provide something people need at a fair price that’s what I’m going to do,” said Holman.

He’s making small bottles and half-gallon bottles. At this point, he realized people will probably have their own small bottles they could refill.

The labels of the small bottles appropriately read “this ain’t vacay,” and sell for $4.99. The half gallons go for $34.

Holman says he just wants to do his part during this pandemic.

For more information, click here.