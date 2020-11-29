NC deputy ‘unresponsive’ after being ejected in crash, sheriff says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County deputy who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Thursday in Rocky Mount is currently unresponsive, Sheriff Keith Stone said Friday.

Scene of a crash involving a Nash County deputy on Nov. 26, 2020.

Deputy Jared Allison, 26, is currently being treated at in the intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The deputy was involved in a crash late Thanksgiving Day on U.S. 301 near May Drive in Rocky Mount, police said.

Allison had just completed a traffic stop when a motorcycle driving in a “reckless manner” passed him and he went to perform another traffic stop.

He had his blue lights and sirens activated when the deputy’s vehicle entered the nearby intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Stone said Allison appeared to avoid the crash went into the median, hit a culvert and overturned once.

Allison was ejected out of the passenger side of the vehicle during the crash, Stone said.

The deputy is currently unresponsive at Vidant.

The motorcyclist did not stop but Stone said the motorcyclist may have been unaware the deputy was pursuing him.

The sheriff said Allison was being treated at Vidant within 38 minutes of the crash thanks to help from an escort by the Highway Patrol.

Allison’s wife and 9-year-old son are in Greenville with him, Stone said.

A GoFundMe has been created by members of Allison’s family. More than $3,420 had been raised as of noon Friday.

Stone described Allison as a “phenomenal” law enforcement officer.

Latest headlines from FOX 46