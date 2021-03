BOLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says one of its own is in the hospital due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Gore was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in the hospital.

Gore serves with the Animal Protective Services division.

“Get well and hurry back to us, Brandon!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “You are loved and missed.”